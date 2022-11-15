Some West Alabama schools got an “F”

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Asher Redd

Schools in west Alabama made an appearance on the Alabama State Department of Education’s Failing Schools List.

The average ACT scores for one day of testing from every high school in the state are taken into consideration, and the bottom six percent of scores make it to the list.

Holt High School was the only school in the Tuscaloosa County Schools System to make the list.

“We just want to encourage our students to not let that one score define them. We don’t think it defines them, we don’t think it defines our school or our school system. It’s just one of things that we have to deal with and it gives us something that we need to work on,” said Dr. Keri Johnson, Superintendent of the Tuscaloosa County School System.

The three Tuscaloosa City Schools to make the list were Central Elementary, Westlawn Middle, and Paul W. Bryant High School.

Greene County High School and Greensboro High in Hale county also made the list.

Aliceville High School in Pickens County also found themselves on the list.

