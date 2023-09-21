Some Tuscaloosa workers join United Auto Workers strike

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Peyton Newman

United Auto Workers across the nation have been on strike the past six days. Now employees at ZF Chassis in Tuscaloosa have joined them in taking to the picket lines.

The company makes parts for the Mercedes-Benz U.S. International plant in Vance and UAW members at ZF are asking for higher wages and better benefits, especially due to the current economy.

“We are looking for better wages and better benefits,” said local UAW chair Tammy Slayton. “Because inflation is at its all time high, and we need to have the wages to meet what we going through right now. Gas prices at their high, it’s just everything, groceries. So we just wanna be able to, be able to take care of our families.”

UAW’s contracts with the nation’s Big 3 automakers expired Friday, and negotiations began in earnest.

University of Alabama professor of American studies Michael Innis-Jimenez said automotive wages have not adjusted to reflect modern inflation in the past 15 years, and that is why workers are asking for a 40% pay increase. He said workers also fear being left behind from changes within the industry.

“Part of it is just a better standard of living and some more job security,” Innis-Jimenez said. “And as these companies transition to EVs, electrical vehicles, there’s a desire by the unions to make sure that the workers are integrated into that change. Training those same workers, keeping that job security.”

Innis-Jimenez believes consumers have no reason to fear an automotive price spike due to the strikes, that we are still far away from reaching that point.