Some Trump rivals rally to his side as possible charges loom

trump

The Associated Press

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Top Republicans, including some of Donald Trump’s potential rivals for the GOP’s 2024 presidential nomination, are rushing to his defense after Trump said he’s bracing for possible arrest.

The reaction points to the political risks faced by would-be opponents who are eager to convince voters that it’s time to move on from the former president but also fear alienating his loyal base.

The comments came hours after Trump declared in a social media post that he expects to be arrested this coming week in a case that the Manhattan district attorney is investigating over hush money payments made to women who alleged Trump had sexual encounters with them.

Trump has denied the allegations.

3/20/2023 7:44:13 AM (GMT -5:00)