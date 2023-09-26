Some inmates will move as renovations begin on a new jail

It’s been more than four years since the Tuscaloosa County Commission approved a renovation and expansion of its jail. During that time the county needed to build a temporary shelter to house inmates. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy said they are finishing up that shelter. He said it should be finished next month. Once the inmates move to the temporary jail the demolition and expansion of the current jail will begin.

The portion to the left of the main jail building will be demolished to make way for a new jail facility and a medical unit.

“It’s going to give us some enhanced capabilities from where we are today,” said Abernathy. “It will give the inmates outdoor rec capabilities and it will give us a lot more direct supervision on the way these temporary facilities are set up.”

The demolition will take about two months. The entire project is expected to be completed in about two years.

-kn