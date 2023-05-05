Some call NYC subway choking criminal, others hold judgment

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – Some call the choking death of a man at the hands of another New York subway rider a criminal act.

Others justify the killing as defense against dangerous disorder.

Manhattan prosecutors promised a “rigorous” investigation into whether to bring charges in the death of the Black man who was tackled by fellow passengers and put in a fatal chokehold by a white Marine veteran.

The medical examiner’s office ruled Wednesday night that Jordan Neely, 30, died in a homicide from compression of the neck.

But, it said, any determination about criminal culpability would be left to the legal system.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

5/5/2023 12:07:45 PM (GMT -5:00)