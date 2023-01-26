Sokol Park will soon get a whole lot brighter

By WVUA23 News Student Reporter Avery Lake

New LED lights have shown up on the grounds of Sokol Park. The Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority received $1.3 million in funding from the Tuscaloosa County Commission in March 2022 to replace lights that have been down since 2016.

“One of the (old) light poles collapsed,” said PARA Public Relations and Marketing Manager Becky Booker. “We’ve got people using all the fields, all the time. These lights have been down since 2016 so that will enable us to play more, bring in more people, more families, more income for our county.”

The new lights will brighten up six baseball fields and one soccer field, and are also destined to bring in more tournament opportunities, Booker said.

Lights will be installed when weather permits, Booker said, so you’ll be seeing parts of Sokol Park much brighter soon.