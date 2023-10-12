Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – Millions of Social Security recipients will get a 3.2% increase in their benefits in 2024. That’s far less than this year’s historic boost and reflects moderating consumer prices. The Social Security Administration says recipients will get more money every month, beginning in January.

About 71 million people including retirees, disabled people and children receive Social Security benefits. Thursday’s announcement follows this year’s 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA.

That benefit increase was brought on by record 40-year-high inflation, which pushed up costs of consumer goods.

The cost-of-living adjustments have a big impact for people like 83-year-old Louisiana resident Alfred Mason, who says “any increase is welcomed.”

