Social media star Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking in Romania

Andrew Tate, center, and his brother Tristan, leave after appearing at the Court of Appeal, in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Jan.10, 2023. The divisive social media personality Andrew Tate arrived at a court in Romania in handcuffs on Tuesday morning to appeal a judge's earlier decision to extend his arrest period from 24 hours to 30 days on charges of being part of an organized crime group, human trafficking and rape. (AP Photo/Alexandru Dobre)

The Associated Press

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) – Romanian prosecutors say social media personality Andrew Tate has been charged with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women.

Romania’s anti-organized crime agency said Tuesday that prosecutors also charged Tate’s brother and two Romanian women. All four were initially detained in December.

Tate is a former professional kickboxer with millions of Twitter followers. On social media, he is known for projecting a luxury lifestyle and expressing misogynistic views.

The Romanian agency says the defendants are accused of forming a criminal group in 2021 “to commit the crime of human trafficking” in Romania, the U.S. and Britain.

Tate’s spokesperson says the brothers are prepared to “demonstrate their innocence and vindicate their reputation.

6/20/2023 3:05:34 PM (GMT -5:00)