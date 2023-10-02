Snapping issues continues to plague Alabama offense

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) passes the ball against Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS on Saturday, Sep 30, 2023.

By WVUA-23 Sports reporter Alex Boothe

Alabama’s snapping issues continued in its win at Mississippi State and head coach Nick Saban is putting an emphasis on fixing the issue before another tough road test at Texas A&M.

“We’ve got to have just a little better focus I think on the importance of the snap,” Saban said in response to a question about Alabama’s snapping issues during their 40-17 road win at Mississippi State last Saturday. ” This has been a pretty consistent issue where it makes it harder for the quarterback to be able to function when you don’t have a dependable snap to deal with.”

Nick Saban opening up his Monday press conference: “It’s going to be really important for us to have the right intensity throughout this week in practice…. You need to be locked in all week long so you’re ready for a good challenge on the road against a tough team.” pic.twitter.com/PPUj2Yr2fQ — Alex Boothe (@AlexBootheTV) October 2, 2023

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe also talked about some of the snapping issues to the media today, putting the blame on himself.

“Yeah I take full ownership of that. I should be more vocal, more loud,” Milroe said on the snap issues. “Going to Mississippi State, it’s a loud environment. It took me being more vocal at some points in the game.”

Saban and Milroe both stressed the importance of fixing the snapping issues before another tough road game on Saturday when the Crimson Tide go visit Texas A&M at Kyle Field. milroe added that he and center Seth McLaughlin will get together this week and try to resolve the issues with the snap before Saturday’s game.

Alabama (4-1) plays at Texas A&M (4-1) this upcoming Saturday at 2:30 PM central time. The game will be broadcasted on CBS.