Smashing success: NASA asteroid strike results in big nudge

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – NASA says a spacecraft that plowed into a small, harmless asteroid millions of miles away last month succeeded in shifting its orbit.

The space agency announced the results of the tests Tuesday.

NASA attempted the first test of its kind two weeks ago to see if a killer rock could be nudged out of Earth’s way.

The Dart spacecraft carved a crater into the asteroid, hurling debris out into space and creating a cometlike trail of dust and rubble.

It took days of telescope observations to determine how much the impact altered the asteroid’s path around its companion, a bigger space rock.

10/11/2022 1:23:14 PM (GMT -5:00)