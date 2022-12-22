Six Hillcrest athletes sign college scholarships

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Sam Holley

It was an exciting day at Hillcrest High School with six students signing their letter of intent to play at the college level.

The six players that signed are: Jayden Hobson (Mississippi State), Ethan Crawford (Southern Miss), Kendrick Davis (North Alabama), Corr’yon Watson (Kennesaw State), Braylon Howard (Cornell) and Collin Dunn (Kansas State).

Dunn, who played both linebacker and safety last season, said the staff and fan atmosphere at Kansas State was one of the deciding factors for him.

“The fans, they loved me the first day,” Dunn said. “I didn’t have an offer yet and they wanted autographs and pictures. And the coaching staff, the way they can develop me and the ability of players over there.”

Crawford suffered a torn ACL in the season finale against McAdory. Crawford said his injury helped him understand that he can conquer any adversity.

“I just never give up,” Crawford said. “That’s something my momma always taught me. No matter how hard times get and whatever battle it is, you just keep going.”

High school football recruiting will wrap up with another signing day which is scheduled for Feb. 1, 2023.