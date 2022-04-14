Sipsey Valley’s Martavious Russell signs with Mississippi State basketball

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporters Jason Williams and Drew Pavan

Sipsey Valley High School’s Martavious Russell signed with Mississippi State University on basketball scholarship on Wednesday afternoon.

“Everybody shows up, the whole staff show love, the players show love,” Russell said of the vibe he gets from Mississippi State. “I love that program and how they treat their players and how they want them to be better.

“I believe in Mississippi State. I believe that when I go up there, they’ll lead me to the right path to doing the right things.”

This past season Russell averaged a double-double with 28.3 points and 10.1 rebounds a game. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard averaged 4.2 assists, 2.9 steals, and 3.3 blocked shots a game. Earlier this month, Russell was named Class 5A “Player of the Year” by the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA).

Russell is rated as the nation’s No. 32 shooting guard and the No. 2 prospect in the state of Alabama, according to 247Sports.

This past season, Sipsey Valley finished with 20-12 overall record and reached the Elite 8 of the Class 5A State Basketball Tournament.

As a junior in the 2020-21 season, Russell helped the Bears win the Boys Class 5A Southwest Regional Championship, and advance to the AHSAA ‘Final Four’ in Birmingham.