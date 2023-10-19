Sipsey Valley looks to flip the script vs ACA

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Paige Riley

In the final weeks of the regular season, the race to the playoffs is starting to heat up as Sipsey Valley hosts American Christian Academy.

A spot in the Class 4A, Region 3 playoffs is at stake as ACA (6-2, 4-1) takes on Sipsey Valley (4-3, 3-2). The Patriot have history on their side, having lost to Sipsey Valley just once before (2019).

The Bears are looking to spoil the party and snap the Patriots four game winning streak, and hopefully earn a spot in the playoffs.

ACA is currently second in the region standings and winning this game is essential for it to hold position and open the playoffs with a home game. While it knows a win this week is crucial, Patriots coach Cody Martin says his team is preparing with the same mindset they have all season.

“We talk about how every week is a playoff week from here on out,” Martin said. “We drop to Sipsey (Valley) and drop to Montevallo, (then) we won’t be the two seed (and) we won’t host the playoff game. Every game is important. These guys haven’t talked about who is going to match-up, when we are going to match-up. We are just excited to have another week as a family.”

Martin believes that Sipsey Valley has the look of a playoff team and the one quality the Patriots will have to take advantage of is their physicality.

Bears coach Joey Milligan says that he knows that the game will not be easy, but he emphasized to his team that a win over ACA means they will break records. He believes his team is up for the challenge.

“If there is a time for us to compete with ACA, now’s the time,” Milligan said. “Like you said, it will help us take that next step. They’ve got a rich tradition and play really hard. My sons graduated from ACA. I’ve been around the program. Coach (Cody) Martin is a really good coach, and they have a great coaching staff. Love everyone over there. Those kids are different. A lot of times, they win because they wake up in the morning and the know they know they’re going to win because of that ACA on their chest.”

The Bears believe that their key to success is to play with confidence and have the mentality that they can compete against tough opponents.

Kickoff is set for 7:00 P.M. Friday night.