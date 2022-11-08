Sipsey Valley hosts Entrepreneurship Day

It was Entrepreneurship Day at Sipsey Valley Middle and high school on Friday, and students got the chance to showcase their own business ventures.

WVUA 23 met all kinds of future business leaders, including a photographer, button creator, hat designer and even a rabbit breeder.

School social worker Tawanna Samuel said she is so proud of her students.

“I was very impressed they had it all together,” Samuel said. “They had their business cards, all of their information and pitches. It was great to see that. They will be successful later in life. They are already on in,” Samuel said.”

In all, 13 students participated in the event. SVHS and SVMS hope to make this an annual event.