Sign here: West Alabama seniors celebrate jobs ahead of graduation

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Emily Caswell

Senior high schoolers from around West Alabama were the stars Wednesday night at Tuscaloosa Career and Technology Academy during West Alabama Regional Signing Day.

There, students officially signed on the dotted line for a full-time job or apprenticeship waiting for them after high school graduation.

West AlabamaWorks Executive Director Donny Jones said it’s the third year hosting signing day, and it’s gotten bigger and better every year.

“We’re excited the community is out here,” Jones said. “Our school systems are all involved in our industries. This is another example of what makes Tuscaloosa and West Alabama so great. We’re really making a difference in the lives of these students.”

Students from more than 10 school systems were present at the event, including Tuscaloosa city and county schools and students from Greene, Bibb, Hale and Fayette counties.



Local senior Emmett Whitt said he’s happy he can follow in his father’s footsteps.

“I got accepted into the Mercedes apprenticeship program,” Whitt said. “This means a whole lot because my dad has been an electrical engineer. I just want to follow him because he loves it and I love doing this. As long as I’m working at something I enjoy, I’m happy.”

Representatives from companies including Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, DCH Health System and Warrior Met Coal were among employers offering jobs.

Students accepting apprenticeships will train with their company or organization, where they’ll learn skilled trades like welding or construction. Others are attending a technical school or college as part of their apprenticeship.