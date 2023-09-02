Showers Possible This Afternoon/Evening…Drier Sunday and Labor Day…Warming Up…#alwx @wvua23

Good Saturday afternoon! It has been quite a dreary day across Western Alabama as clouds and showers have moved across the area. Temperatures have remained in the 70s so far today and that could continue to be the case for the remainder of the day. Some sun will begin to peak through which could allow some places to get into the lower 80s. As for game time weather for the Alabama-Middle Tennessee game at 6:30pm, things should remain dry with temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80. Can’t completely rule out a passing shower or sprinkle but that becomes unlikely heading into the evening hours.

Going into your Sunday, we should see drier conditions take over, with highs getting back into the lower 90s. An isolated shower or storm will be possible, but the better rain chances should be off to our west. The same can be said for your Labor Day, with highs in the lower 90s and an outside chance of a passing shower or storm. Overall, cannot complain about the forecast for the rest of your holiday weekend!

Looking ahead to the rest of next week, high pressure will dominate the region allowing for dry weather and temperatures rising back into the mid 90s. Dew points will remain in the 6os to around 70 which will keep things not overly humid. Later in the week however, we do see an increase in moisture as another trough and front moves in which will bring back chances for some showers and storms.

