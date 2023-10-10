Showers on Wednesday… Cooler This Weekend… Tuesday PM Forecast Update

Good Tuesday afternoon! Our local weather has been nice and warm this afternoon, with many spots warming into the 80s. Look for a mostly cloudy sky tonight, as temperatures gradually fall into the 60s.

A disturbance in the northern Gulf will spread showers and light rain into the area on Wednesday and Thursday morning. The better chance of a soaking rain will occur to the south of cities like Tuscaloosa and Birmingham, but areas to the north will stand the chance to receive sprinkles or light showers. A few showers could linger into Thursday as well.

A cold front approaches the area early on Friday. A stray shower is possible along the front, but widespread rain is not expected.

Temperatures will turn cooler by the weekend. Temperatures will warm into the lower 70s on Saturday and upper 60s on Sunday.

Join us on WVUA 23 weekdays at 5 p.m. for the very latest on your news, weather and sports.

Richard Scott

WVUA Chief Meteorologist

rscott@wvua23.com

Twitter: RichardWVUA23

Facebook: WVUA23RichardScott

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/RichardScottWeather