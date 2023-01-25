Short chase ends in arrest for man wanted in Tuscaloosa County

A man who was already facing charges might be facing more after a short police chase this afternoon.

Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, a Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle that belonged to a man wanted on a warrant related to his sex offender status.

The driver led authorities on a short chase along Tierce Patton Road in northern Tuscaloosa County before he was captured and taken into custody.

Investigators have not yet released the name of the man arrested.