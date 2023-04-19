SHOR Act

By: Emily Caswell

Alabama lawmakers have introduced a new bill concerning the fish in Alabama’s waterways.

The ‘safe and healthy outdoor recreation act’ is designed to advise the public on possible health risks associated with consuming fish from Alabama’s waterways.

Many of Alabama’s waterways have been exposed to pollution or contamination from nearby industries.

The act would require advisory signs to be posted at all public-access boat docks and fishing spots.

These signs will feature warnings and information concerning the risks of consuming fish from potentially contaminated waterways.

If passed, those who have water pollution permits will be required to display advisory signs in the area their permit covers.

Many of these warnings are already posted across multiple public-access fishing spots throughout Alabama