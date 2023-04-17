Shooting of Black teen who went to wrong house investigated

The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Authorities in Kansas City, Missouri, say the investigation into the shooting by a homeowner of a Black teenager who went to the wrong house to pick up his younger brothers includes questions about whether it was racially motivated.

The police chief said Sunday that officers are quickly preparing evidence for prosecutors in Thursday’s shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl.

Police have not identified the shooter or his race, though civil rights attorney Ben Crump says the shooter appears to be white.

Police say that there is no indication right now that the shooting was racially motivated, but that the racial aspect remains under investigation.

