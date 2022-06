Sheriff’s Office hosting firearms safety class

gun

Want to learn how to handle firearms safely? The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has several openings for their next firearms safety class beginning June 25.

During the class, participants will learn the basics of handling a gun, including how to load, handle, shoot and store them.

If you’re interested, you can apply for the class before June 8. Applicants must visit the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 714 Greensboro Ave. in Tuscaloosa.