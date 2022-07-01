Shifting abortion laws cause confusion for patients, clinics

abortion law, roe v. wade

By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE and STEPHEN GROVES

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – The evolving legal landscape around abortion access is causing confusion for providers and patients across the country after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

In Florida, a new law banning abortions after 15 weeks went into effect Friday, after a judge said he would sign an order next week temporarily blocking it.

Patients in Kentucky who were forced to cancel appointments with abortion providers this week are now scrambling to reschedule after a court there blocked the state’s restrictions.

Elsewhere, clinics are reporting an influx of new patients from out of state, overwhelming providers and leading heath centers to tailor procedures to the legality of abortion in a person’s home state.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

7/1/2022 2:40:52 PM (GMT -5:00)