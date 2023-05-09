Sheriff: Louisiana man shot child playing hide and seek

The Associated Press

STARKS, La. (AP) – Bond has been set at $300,000 for a Louisiana man who authorities say fired a gun at children playing hide and seek outside his home, striking a 14-year-old girl.

Southwest Louisiana authorities say 58-year-old David Van Doyle, of the Starks community, faces aggravated assault and battery charges.

He was arrested Sunday and remained in jail Tuesday morning. Jail officials say a public defender has been assigned to the case.

The attorney has not yet responded to a request for comment.

The girl’s injuries were not considered life-threatening. The sheriff’s office says Doyle told detectives he saw shadows outside and shot at people running away.

