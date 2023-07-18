Shelton State’s Adriana Jones chosen for All Star showcase

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Shelton State women’s basketball point guard Adriana Jones will participate in the National Junior College Top 40 All Star Game this Saturday. The game will be played at Clayton State University in Atlanta.

Jones averaged 11.7 points per game in her freshman year with the Lady Bucs. During conference games, her average increased to 14.2 points per game. She appeared in 35 games which ranked fourth in JUCO.

“She’s without a doubt one of the top players in the country coming back in the sophomore class, and I think she’s ready to showcase it and show people that she’s one of the most dynamic athletes in the entire nations,” said Collin Hardy, assistant coach on Shelton State’s women’s basketball team. “But something that speaks volumes about her is her ability to stay calm, stay focused, and lead her team through everything. (She) never gets rattled no matter what the score is, no matter if she turns the ball over, she’s gonna make a play happen the next time down the court. She’s a kid that has the ultimate composure in every moment.”

Jones’ leadership helped Shelton State to a 31-4 record and a perfect 19-0 mark in conference play. The Lady Bucs won the NJCAA South District Championship, which earned them a spot in the NJCAA Tournament in Lubbock, Texas. Shelton State beat Monroe College in the first round before falling to Northwest Florida State College 59-51 in Round 2.