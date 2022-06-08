Shelton State women’s basketball player honored in Hall of Fame

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

After an outstanding freshman season, Shelton State Community College point guard Nya Valentine is being honored by the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame’s Ring of Honor in Knoxville, Tennessee

The Ring of Honor is a display of jerseys of young athletes from across the nation.

Valentine’s jersey will be on display for a year after her superb freshman season, where she averaged 14 points a game from the point guard position and helped her team to a 29-2 overall record and an undefeated conference record.

“It means a lot being inducted into the hall of fame or just having your jersey hanging in the rafters,” said Valentine. “It’s kind of surreal for me, so I’m still kind of processing everything, it’s just a big accomplishment.”

The Ring of Honor has displayed jerseys from some of the best players in the world, including Candace Parker, Sue Bird, Kelsey Plum, Breanna Stewart and Aja Wilson.

For more information on Nya Valentine’s honor