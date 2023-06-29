Shelton State women’s basketball hosts Elite camp

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Shelton State women’s basketball hosted 22 high school players for its Elite Camp on Tuesday. At the camp, the high school players learn from and compete with current players.

Shelton State women’s basketball head coach Madonna Thompson says her main goal is to keep the girls interested in basketball.

“The numbers have been a little bit low because we’ve added so many sports now in the high schools, so basketball has thinned out a little bit,” Thompson said. “I’m wanting kids to stay, you know girls to love the game, love the game of basketball. So come in here, learn some things, get to play, have some fun, meet some new people and just be in the gym and get some repetitions.”

Thompson has built one of the nation’s strongest junior college basketball programs by incorporating a lot of in-state talent. The Lady Bucs have won eight straight ACCC titles and have qualified for the Women’s NJCAA Tournament in eight consecutive years as well.

Tuesday’s camp was the first of two that the women’s basketball team hosts during the summer. The next one is set for August 1. That camp is open to anyone interested in participating.