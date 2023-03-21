Shelton State women’s basketball excited for another trip to NJCAA Tournament

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Jeremy Bryant

When March rolls around, madness bound to ensue. Shelton State women’s basketball looks to be the one that is causing the chaos.

The Lady Bucs are making their seventh consecutive trip to the Womens NJCAA Tournament in Lubbock, Texas. Shelton State plays Monroe College (NY) on Wednesday at noon.

Shelton State is on a roll after defeating its last three opponents by an average of 45 points. It a significant shift from the start of the season when the Lady Bucs lost three of its first four games. Shelton State head coach Madonna Thompson called the early struggles a ” the wake-up call”.

“We had been very successful in the scrimmages and we came and got upset,” Thompson said.

Following the 1-3 start, the Lady Bucs have won 29-straight games including the programs eighth consecutive conference title.

Thompson also explained the pride that comes with putting on that ‘white and green’ jersey when speaking of another streak that has grew a reputation of its own. Shelton State women’s basketball program has won 192 consecutive games against South District Conference teams and “nobody wants to be the team that lets anyone down.”

Shelton State finished the season with only nine healthy players, but it still managed to lead the nation in points allowed and finished third in total offense.

Thompson’s legacy will always live on whenever that time comes to hang up the clipboard, but her main focus right now is to keep her team motivated and charging to claim the lone accolade that has eluded her so far, a national championship.