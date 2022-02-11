Shelton State students organize donation drive for tornado victims

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

Shelton State Community College is holding a donation drive for victims of the Feb. 3 in Sawyerville. They’ll be collecting supplies through Tuesday at the Martin Campus.

“When our Collegiate 100 sponsor and students realized that some of our own were in need of assistance, this was immediately organized,” said Shelton State’s Student Engagement Coordinator NorQuina Rieves.

Needed items include water, nonperishable food items and personal hygiene items such as toothpaste, soap and shampoo.

Shelton State students said they wanted to hold a donation drive because tragedies like these should never go unnoticed.

“This is an example, this is an example, that because even though they may be a smaller community, that doesn’t mean they go unnoticed,” said Shelton State student Dariana Chambers. “A lot of things in smaller rural areas go unnoticed, but a lot of our students come from those areas and if we don’t show our face there, then that won’t be a great way we provide service to the community, since we are a community college.”