Shelton State students cleaning campus as part of littering initiative

Student organizations at Shelton State Community College are getting out of class, grabbing trash bags and cleaning up their surroundings this month.

The college is partnering with Alabama People Against a Littered State and joining in on the 2023 Don’t Drop it on Alabama Spring Cleanup April 21 and April 28, when students will be beautifying Shelton State’s C.A. Fredd and Martin campuses.

“The Shelton State Ambassadors have happily participated in Alabama’s Spring Cleanup previously,” said groups sponsor Forrest Smith in a statement. “We look forward to once again contributing to the betterment of our campus communities and to the improvement of the condition of our state.”

