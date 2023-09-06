Shelton State, Stillman celebrating HBCU Week

Shelton State Community College and Stillman College staff and student kicked off their second annual HBCU Week Tuesday with multiple events.

“Last year we put together a series of documentaries, but this year we said we are going to be more fun and just make sure it’s more student-focused,” said SSCC C.A. Fredd Campus Dean Anika Lodree.

Many Shelton State students said they feel fortunate to attend this historically Black College or University.

“African Americans weren’t really allowed to go to college, so I think about HBCU as we are able to do that,” said Shelton State student Ireanna Hunt.

“The culture that HBCU brings, we celebrate our Black culture and that’s huge to us, and also brings a sense of belonging so students feel like they belong here,” said Lodree.

The week of special events include: