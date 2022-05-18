Shelton State salon offering free services to cancer survivors

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

The cosmetology salon at Shelton State Community College’s Martin Campus is honoring cancer survivors with free haircuts, manicures and pedicures on Tuesday, June 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Cutting Out Cancer: Cancer Survivor Beauty and Support Day was permanently recognized by the United States House of Representatives in 2009.

The SSCC salon encourages interested cancer survivors to schedule an appointment by calling 205-391-2496, but walk-ins are welcome.

The salon is open to the public for services throughout the summer on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 205-391-2496.