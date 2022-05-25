Shelton State receives $5k donation from fraternity

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

The members of the Alpha Tau chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. donated $5,000 to Shelton State Community College on Tuesday, May 24, to benefit the college’s HBCU designation.

Inspired by the life and legacy of C.A. Fredd, a former member of Omega Psi Phi and the former president of C.A. Fredd State Technical College, Alpha Tau chapter President Ronald M. Lewis said the donation serves a dual purpose.

“The first, of course, is (to credit Shelton State’s) guiding force in Tuscaloosa’s West Side community,” he said in a statement, “but it also allows us to credit the work of Mr. C.A. Fredd – one of the pillars of the community.”

SSCC Interim President Chris Cox said the gift “is a perfect combination of honoring the past and embracing the future.”

Shelton State consolidated with C.A. Fredd State Technical College in 1994. The former two-year institution was created in 1963, received authority to grant associate degrees in 1974 and was renamed to honor Fredd in 1976.

“We want to see the Fredd Campus thrive as an HBCU in Tuscaloosa, and this donation will support that as well as honor Mr. Fredd’s memory,” said Lewis, who was speaking for the other members of Omega Psi Phi’s West Alabama chapter.

Omega Psi Phi was founded 111 years ago at Howard University. The Alpha Tau chapter has more than 90 members across Tuscaloosa, Bibb, Greene, Pickens and Sumter Counties, and recently donated $5,000 to support Stillman College’s Black Male Initiative.

