Shelton State receives $40K donation for health care student scholarships

shelton state community college C.A. Fredd Campus, shelton state, community college

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

Shelton State Community College received a $40,000 donation from the Alabama Power Foundation, which will be used as financial support for students in the school’s health care programs.

The money will go toward scholarships for students from underrepresented minority groups, and a special emphasis will be placed on recruiting diverse students from rural communities around West Alabama. It will also support the growing need for health care in those regions.

Awards will cover tuition, fees and books for the first year of a student’s health care program.

“We are pleased to accept this gift and apply it in ways that benefit not only our students but our community,” said Shelton State Interim President Chris Cox. “The programs housed at our C.A. Fredd Campus are preparing tomorrow’s workforce, and additional support from the Alabama Power Foundation ensures increased placement of highly skilled employees who are ready on day one.”

