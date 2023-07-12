Shelton State prepares to induct inaugural class in athletics Hall of Fame

By WVUA Sports Reporter Molly Harrold

Later this month, Shelton State Community College will christen it’s new sports Hall of Fame with its inaugural class.

Ten former Shelton State coaches as well as the 1999 national championship golf team make up the first hall of fame class.

This group, according to the hall of fame committee “exemplifies the highest standards of sportsmanship, ethical conduct, and character and each member made significant contributions to the College.”

Shelton State women’s basketball coach Madonna Thompson says the school establishing an athletics hall of fame is long overdue.

“I think you know if you’ve seen our athletics programs have grown over the past few years and how much more were putting into them,” said Thompson, who was part of the hall of fame committee. “I think it was just the next step, to have a hall of fame, something to recognize all of those athletes that have come you know through here and through this program and (have) been significant into building our athletic program to what it is today.”

The categories for hall of fame nominees are athletes, coaches, and contributors. There were many athletes to consider, and Thompson says the committee had to judicious in selecting the individuals to represent the first group to be honored.

“We sat down as a committee and went over the history of the things that have happened here in athletics and you know you just go back and remember some of the names and some of the people that have come through here because it’s really amazing how many different people have come through here either as athletes or as coaches, administrators that you know have just worked so hard to really put us on the map so we sat down and talked about it and a lot of familiar faces and names came up and it was really neat, it was like a good little history lesson,” said Thompson.

The Shelton State Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be Saturday, July 22nd at 5:30 p.m. in the Martin Campus Atrium.