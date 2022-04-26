Shelton State offers automatic acceptance for Tuscaloosa City students

Shelton State Community College is teaming up with Tuscaloosa City Schools and making it easier than ever for local students to head to college.

The You Are In partnership offers TCS graduates automatic entrance to Shelton State, meaning no application hassles or costs for students interested in continuing their education.

“You are in,” said Interim Shelton State President Chris Cox said. “You are in at Shelton State, and you can become a college student.”

Cox and Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Daria have created perhaps the most seamless transition ever for graduating high school students to get into college.

“We want to make sure that every graduating senior this May is either enrolled, enlisted or employed upon graduation,” Daria said. “This partnership with Shelton State Community College right here in Tuscaloosa allows us to make sure every student graduating in May has a plan after high school, and Shelton State is certainly one of those options.”

All TCS graduates need is a photo ID and the completion of some free entrance paperwork. After that, they can register for classes.

“It doesn’t matter what their GPA is,” Cox said. “It doesn’t matter what your skill set is. If you graduate from Tuscaloosa City Schools, you can be a student with us.”

Students can enter Shelton State’s training programs like cosmetology or HVAC repair, or they can take classes that will transfer to the University of Alabama or another four-year institution.

“We have all those options for every student,” Cox said. “We just need to bring awareness to every student that they’re in. You are in as a student here at Shelton State Community College.”

Students like Central High School senior Lamorghan Robinson say the program has taken a massive weight off during this already-stressful season.

“I had been applying to different colleges, but knowing that Shelton automatically accepted me has been really good to know,” Robinson said.

Admissions personnel from Shelton State will be visiting Northridge, Central and Paul W. Bryant high schools this week to meet with students and assist them in the process.

Once admitted, students can select a day to meet an adviser, register for classes, tour the college, and meet other new students.

Shelton State offers scholarships and other financial aid for students, and in-state tuition costs are around $4,000 per semester for 15 credit hours. In comparison, in-state tuition at the University of Alabama is around $11,000 per semester.