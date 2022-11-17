Shelton State, Miles College partner for Bachelor’s agreement

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Emily Benito

Shelton State Community College and Miles College signed an agreement that will offer students opportunities to earn a bachelor’s degree.

Shelton State students will be considered for admission at Miles College after they earn an Associate of Arts or an Associate of Science degree.

There will be new scholarship opportunities. The four factors that went into this agreement were collaborative and seamless transfer process, scholarship eligibility, reverse transfer credit, and student services. Students will be able to communicate with advisors at both colleges to help with the application process.

Potential participants can expect a maximum of 64 credits to transfer to Miles College and must have a 2.0 GPA to be eligible for the process.

To read more about the transfer process visit the Miles College transfer application page.