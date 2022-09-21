Shelton State hosts memorial for veterans lost to suicide

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Jeremiah Hatcher

TUSCALOOSA – Shelton State Community College is raising awareness of the rising number of veterans committing suicide.

The We Remember campaign took place at the flagpole on the Martin campus on Tuesday.

Veterans, survivors and their families paid tribute to lost loved ones or celebrated that they’re still here.

Marcus Williams attempted suicide in 2016. Now, live a blessing, he said, and he’s dedicated his life to ensuring others know that, too.

Williams said greeting veterans and making them feel appreciated is a major key to helping decrease suicidal thoughts or actions.

“If you see a veteran, speak to them and tell them you care,” Williams said. “You may see them smile on the outside, but you never know what’s going on on the inside.”

Over the past decade, the suicide rate among veterans has increased by 35.9%, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Worried someone might be having suicidal thoughts? Here are some signs to look for:

Depression

Anxiety

Changing sleep patterns

Losing interest in daily activities

Expressing feelings of guilt or shame

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available for you. Just call 988 on any landline or cellphone.