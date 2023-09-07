Shelton State hosts HBCU College Fair

Shelton State Community College continued their celebration of HBCU Week with a college fair at the Martin Campus Atrium.

HBCUs from all over the state showed up and to set up displays for the students.

The event was also sponsored by Pride Tuscaloosa in hopes of bringing more awareness to historically black colleges in the Tuscaloosa area.

“Well, from my perspective, I think it’s important for all. I am an HBCU graduate and I am an alumni of Stillman College and I have attended here at Shelton,” said Pride of Tuscaloosa Program Manager Pamela Edwards.

Sponsors of the event said the college fair was designed to show the students all the educational options that are available to them.

–LS–