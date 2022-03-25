Shelton State hosting West Alabama High School Jazz Festival
By WVUA 23 News Reporter Valarie Bracken
Shelton State Community College is hosting its third annual West Alabama High School Jazz Festival Saturday.
Ten local jazz bands are giving a live performance and working with a clinician in a mini master class.
This full-day event is free and open to the public, and the Shelton State Jazz Ensemble will finish the day off with a final performance around 3:45 p.m.
Shelton State Instrumental Music Director Elijah Pugh said he’s excited the festival is returning for the first time since 2019.
“It brings a lot of people to campus,” Pugh said. “I think as a community college, part of our mission is to be involved with the community.”
The festival begins at 9 a.m. at Shelton State’s Bean-Brown Theatre.