Shelton State hosting West Alabama High School Jazz Festival

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Valarie Bracken

​​Shelton State Community College is hosting its third annual West Alabama High School Jazz Festival Saturday.

Ten local jazz bands are giving a live performance and working with a clinician in a mini master class.

This full-day event is free and open to the public, and the Shelton State Jazz Ensemble will finish the day off with a final performance around 3:45 p.m.

Shelton State Instrumental Music Director Elijah Pugh said he’s excited the festival is returning for the first time since 2019.

“It brings a lot of people to campus,” Pugh said. “I think as a community college, part of our mission is to be involved with the community.”

The festival begins at 9 a.m. at Shelton State’s Bean-Brown Theatre.