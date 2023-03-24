Shelton State hosting jazz festival Saturday

Shelton State Community College is getting its groove on Saturday as it hosts the fourth annual West Alabama High School Jazz Festival.

The festival offers a full day of events beginning at 9 a.m. in the Bean Brown Theatre on the college’s Martin campus.

While the day’s events are free and open to the public, festivities conclude at 7 p.m. with a finale concert featuring the Shelton State Jazz Ensemble and platinum jazz recording artist Lou Marini Jr. Concert tickets are $5 and can be purchased right here.

Marini is an accomplished woodwinds artist who’s been popular since the early 1970s, but his biggest role was as “Blue Lou” in the cult classic movie “The Blues Brothers.”

Marini and other band members still tour worldwide under the Blues Brothers umbrella. And you’ve ever watched “Saturday Night Live,” you’ve heard Marini’s talent during the saxophone solos during the show’s open and close.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to host Lou Marini, Jr. at the fourth annual festival,” said Shelton State Fine Arts Division Chair Lillian Roberts in a statement. “In addition to providing a high level, jazz-focused learning experience for local students, this year’s event promises to be a treat for artists and audience members alike. We encourage our community members to join us for this.”

Participating high school bands will perform selections for audience members and participate in master class sessions with Marini. Band performances are free to attend.

For more information about the event, click right here.