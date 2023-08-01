Shelton State hosting instant admit days for prospective students

By WVUA Digital Reporter Ben Smith

Interested in attending Shelton State Community College this fall? The school is making it easy by offering Instant Admit Days Aug. 8 and Aug. 12.

These events offer a one-stop shop where prospective students can get any questions answered alongside in-person registration assistance and advising.

There are two Aug. 8 sessions: The first runs from 9 a.m. to noon on the C.A. Fredd Campus and the second runs from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Martin Campus. The Aug. 12 session is from 9 a.m. to noon at the Martin Campus.

If you’re interested in attending, here’s how to sign up. The event is open to all prospective students except dual enrollment or international students.

Attendees should bring their high school and college transcripts, ACT/SAT scores and a 2021 tax return if available to determine if financial aid can be provided.