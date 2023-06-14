Shelton State hosting inaugural Athletics Hall Of Fame ceremony in July

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Winter Steele

TUSCALOOSA -Shelton State Community College is enshrining its tradition of athletic excellence by establishing its own Athletic Hall of Fame and inducting its first honorees next month.

The new designation will ensure athletes, coaches, teams and individuals making significant contributions to SSCC’s athletics programs can be celebrated now and long into the future.

The first batch of honorees were nominated from three categories and are at least five years removed from enrollment or employment at Shelton State.

The categories for nominees were athletes, coaches and contributors. Those selected for recognition are:

Steve King, former SSCC softball coach

Susan Thomas Saylor, former SSCC softball coach

Mark Cornelius, former SSCC men’s basketball coach

Jimmy Collins, former SSCC golf coach

Jack Kubiszyn, former SSCC baseball coach

Leo Sumner, former SSCC president, credited with establishing SSCC Athletics

Christa Sanford, former SSCC cheer coach

Bruce Bizzoco, former SSCC fencing coach

Drew Linn, SSCC athletic contributor

1999 National Championship Golf Team

“I am truly stunned, but so grateful to be included alongside these prestigious honorees,” said Christa Sanford, the college’s cheer coach from 2005 until 2017. Sanford led her co-ed cheer squads to 10 consecutive national championships beginning in 2007.

“The history of athletics at Shelton State is a giant story that has been waiting for a long time to be told,” said SSCC Athletics Director Cara Crosslin. “We’ve had countless athletes move forward to next-level play and their talent and the support they received from our coaches and the community are more than noteworthy. This event is allowing us to acknowledge a small part of this story and pave the way for the yearly celebrations to come.”

The inaugural Shelton State Community College Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is happening Saturday, July 22, at 5:30 p.m. in the Martin Campus Atrium. Tickets for the inaugural ceremony are $50 each or $350 for a table. Cocktail attire is requested for all guests.

Interested in going? You can pick up tickets right here.