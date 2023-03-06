Shelton State hosting health, wellness fair Tuesday

shelton state community college

Need a look at your health? Shelton State Community College is hosting its annual Health and Wellness Fair Tuesday, March 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This event marks the first in-person fair since 2020.

“We are excited to be back in person for this year’s fair,” said SSCC Business and Health and Wellness Chair Ashley McLeod. “For more than 30 years, the college has opened its doors to the community for this event to inspire healthier living.”

The fair features dance, aerobics and martial arts classes; healthy cooking demonstrations; and information on disease prevention, health, beauty, sports and more.

Admission is free and the event, happening in the atrium on the Martin campus, is open to the public.