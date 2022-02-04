Shelton State hosting Black History Month events throughout February

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

Shelton State Community College is celebrating Black History Month with events throughout February.

To start the month-long celebration, on Feb. 15, Shelton State’s Collegiate 100 will present “Songs of Unity”, where they will be joined by The University of Alabama’s African American Gospel Choir for an evening of song and celebration.

Admission is free will be held in the Atrium.

On Feb. 16, the College will recognize members of West Alabama’s African American community at a brief ceremony entitled, “Local Living Legends.” The ceremony will take place between the women’s and men’s basketball games starting at 5:30 p.m. in the Martin Campus Gymnasium.

The Local Living Legends ceremony will honor individuals who have made significant contributions to Black History in West Alabama. Additional honorees will be acknowledged for their impact at the College’s C.A. Fredd Campus.

“Hosting meaningful events during Black History Month is just a single way we remain committed to upholding and promoting our status as a HBCU,” said Brad Newman, Shelton State’s president. “The C.A. Fredd Campus allows us this remarkable status, and we are honored to highlight the traditions and history of the HBCU distinction.”

In addition to these events, the College will celebrate Black History Month through other related activities as well.

Students from Collegiate 100 will compete in the 2022 Dr. Trudier Harris Intercollegiate Black History Scholars Bowl at the University of Alabama on Feb. 5.

The five-member team, Cultivating Buccaneers, will represent Shelton State at this event designed to celebrate Black History and create healthy competition between neighboring colleges and universities.

College employees will participate in the 2022 Alabama Community College System Human Resources Management Association (ACCSHRMA) Diversity Conference on Feb. 17.

This annual professional development opportunity benefits all Alabama Community College employees by promoting diversity and inclusion in the higher education environment.

“With a renewed focus on meeting the needs of its customers, the College offers innovative solutions and an enhanced approach to customized education, training, and community impact,” said Newman. “Collectively, we will be excellent in each!”

More information can be found here.