Shelton State earns bid to JUCO World Series

Shelton State defeated Wallace State-Dothan 15-3 to capture the Alabama Community College Conference title to punched its ticket to the NJCAA World Series, later this month in Grand Junction, Colo.

It’s the Buccaneers second trip to the JUCO World Series in the past three years.

Former Northridge High School standout Tate Robertson was named tournament Most Valuable Player. The pitcher earned two wins in the tournament, versus Bishop State and Wallace-Dothan. Robertson recorded 16 strikeouts and zero walks in 16 innings.

Robertson finished the regular season No. 4 among ACCC pitchers with a 2.79 ERA. In 2023, he went 5-3 with 59 strikeouts in 58.0 innings pitched according to acccathletics.com.

Shelton State’s Whitt Winfield, Zeke Bishop, and Hunter Merrick made the All-Tournament team.

Shelton State head coach Bobby Sprowl was named ACCC Coach of the Year.

The NJCAA World Series starts on May 27 at Sam Suplizio Field in Grand Junction, Colo.