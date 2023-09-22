Shelton State celebrates National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week

Reading is something we all do throughout our day. But it can be a challenge for some individuals.

The staff at Shelton State is working to change that through their Adult Education Program.

This week is National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week.

One student who is taking classes to become a nurse after receiving her GED shared some advice for anyone who is on the fence about getting their GED.

“Don’t give up, because if you give up on yourself it’s like God giving up on us and he never gives up on us,” said Shelton student Aredilia Knowles. “So you always have to have a positive attitude. I can do it. Just stick with it. No matter how long it takes.”

GED classes are free and offered on site and online. For more information call Shelton State at 205-391-2662.

–LS–