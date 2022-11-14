Shelton State Baseball Hosts Signing Day for Three Players

Today was an eventful day for Shelton State as they hosted a signing day where three baseball players had the chance sign on the dotted line decided where their future lied ahead and signed to play division one baseball.

Right-handed pitcher Sawyer Toney signed to Southern Miss, left- handed pitcher Tate Robertson signed to the University of Alabama, and right-handed pitcher Kyrin Long signed to the University of New Orleans.

Sophomore Tate Robertson said that Alabama is a great place for him to develop his skills and it’s been a dream of his to play for the Crimson Tide.

“It’s a winning culture,” Roberston said. “The basketball team is good, the football team is good, the baseball team is good, the soccer team is good, I mean you can’t go wrong with Alabama. It’s probably the best college in the country.”

Robertson also said that he is looking forward to the upcoming season and has high expectations for Shelton State.