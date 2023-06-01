Shelton State baseball falls short at NJCAA World Series

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Tyler White

Shelton State promising start at the Junior College World Series didn’t last.

The No. 9 seed Buccaneers suffered losses on back-to-back days to end their run in Grand Junction, Colo.

The Bucs began the JUCO World Series strong with a win over No. 2 seed Johnson County (Kan.) 6-5 in an extra inning thriller.

Tate Robertson started on the mound for the Bucs. The former Northridge High School standout and University of Alabama baseball commit and threw 6.2 innings, earning four strikeouts and surrendering four earned runs before Hunter Merrick entered to close out the game and earn the win.

On offense, freshman right fielder Jordan Evans went 4-for-6 on the day with the two-out RBI in the 10th inning, driving in his older brother, Houston Evans for the winning run.

Shelton State first baseman Wesley Helms added a pair of doubles and three RBIs in the win.

The Bucs picked up where they left off in their next game, against Wabash Valley (Ill) on Monday. Shelton State had a 5-0 lead after three innings, but the Warriors fought back with three runs in the fourth inning and three more in the seventh inning to win 6-5. The loss sent the Bucs to the losers bracket.

Buccaneers starting pitcher Bodie Vail was strong in the loss. In six innings, the former Northridge Jaguar allowed 3 earned runs and had three strikeouts.

On the brink of elimination against Gaston College (N.C.) on Tuesday, Shelton State’s pitching fell apart allowing 13 earned runs in a 13-6 loss. The Buccaneers bats were able to do some work on the day with Zeke Bishop, Jordan Evans, Cameron Brock and Kyle Morrison producing RBIs in the losing effort.

Shelton State season ends with a record of 32-30.