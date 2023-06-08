Shelton State among Alabama schools joining Thurgood Marshall College Fund

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Winter Steele

TUSCALOOSA – Shelton State Community College is among several schools around the state that now have access to more money for scholarships and professional development programs.

It’s thanks to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, which provides funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Historically Black Community Colleges.

“The Thurgood Marshall College Fund is widely known for its commitment to excellence in higher education and supporting students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” said SSCC President Chris Cox. “Partnering with TMCF will provide our students with even more opportunities to receive crucial funding for their education and internship, leadership, and professional development opportunities. This collaboration assists us to further deliver on our mission to help people.”

In addition to Shelton State, these schools are also joining the fund:

Bishop State Community College in Mobile

Drake State Community and Technical College in Huntsville

Gadsden State Community College in Gadsden

Lawson State Community College in Birmingham

Trenholm State Community College in Montgomery

“Adding community colleges to our membership is part of an intentional move toward a more inclusive talent strategy. A four-year degree is one path but not the only path to career success,” said TMCF President and CEO Harry L Williams in a statement.

The Thurgood Marshall College Fund named after the U.S. Supreme Court’s first Black justice and supports more than 50 HBCUs.