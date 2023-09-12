Shelton State, Alabama sign new transfer partnership agreement

The University of Alabama and Shelton State Community College are making it even easier for students to save some money and transfer from SSCC to UA.

Shelton State students with a minimum 2.0 grade point average and 24 transferable credit hours are guaranteed a transfer process to the University of Alabama.

“We are honored to be part of this partnership, and I think the real win here is going to be our joint students that we have at both Shelton State as well as the University of Alabama,” said University of Alabama President Stuart Bell.

Both institutions also provided designated admission counselors to students who are looking to transfer from Shelton State to UA.

“Serving students is both of our mission, so I think as we are able to partner and help these students to get 4-year degrees, but also to have those students stay in this region is such a win for Tuscaloosa and for West Alabama,” said Bell.

SSCC President Chris Cox said this is a great move for both schools and their students.

“I’ve said this all along, that is just excellent economic development,” Cox said. “When you bring more people to this community that are spending their money, living here, and doing those things and hopefully in return will be able to keep more people here for jobs.”

The agreement also includes scholarship opportunities, academic advising and career counseling for all eligible transfer students.